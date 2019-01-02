Menu
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 10:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners