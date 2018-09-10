Radio host ‘attacked by stalker’ in studio

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly breaking into the ABC's Sydney studios and indecently assaulting triple J host Gen Fricker.

Kieren Gallagher, 31, has allegedly been stalking the comedian since May, according to Fairfax Media reports.

It's believed he entered the secure building in Ultimo by tailgating a staff member. He then allegedly found Ms Fricker and grabbed and kissed her, before fleeing.

NSW Police said the incident happened about 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 5. The public broadcaster has beefed up security in the wake of the scare.

A photo of Mr Gallagher was released to the public on Thursday before he was arrested today at 7.45am.

Gallagher appeared before Central Local Court on Monday charged with stalking and intimidation with intent to cause fear as well as trespassing and common assault.

Gen Fricker at Sydney Fringe Comedy Festival. Picture: Supplied

An email circulated to ABC employees, seen by AAP, says Gallagher is believed to have tailgated staff walking through the building's high-security doors. There is now an increased security presence at the Ultimo office, the email states.

The 31-year-old was detained while his mental health is assessed.

He "appears to have significant mental health issues" and "became abusive" while appearing via video link, court documents reveal.

- With AAP