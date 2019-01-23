Menu
Police have arrived on the scene as David Bradbury locks on to an excavator to save Mullum Hospital from destruction.
Health

Man chained to machine at hospital demolition site

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Jan 2019 8:10 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

ACTIVISTS are attempting to halt the destruction of the Mullumbimby Hospital site by chaining themselves to an excavator at the site.

David Bradbury, who is chained to the machine by his neck, said the demolition of the hospital was a "crime against the people of Mullumbimby".

"We've got urgent needs for aged care, for people who've got nowhere to sleep tonight, for women who are on the run from violent partners and from young people who are suffering from mental illness and drug attention," he said.

"I can't see another way to bring attention to this.

"I am sick of community assets being sold off by big and small government.

"We will be left with nothing ... people who were born here in Mullumbimby now can't afford to live here."

Mr Bradbury said by locking on at the hospital site, he hoped to show his community that they could stand up to governments.

He said he wanted to meet with Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson before he would consider leaving the site.

Lismore Northern Star

