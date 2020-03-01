Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime

Man caught driving 110km over limit

1st Mar 2020 1:42 PM

A man has been charged and his licence suspended for six months after being detected driving more than 100km per hour over the speed limit in Sydney's west on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old male driver was nabbed just north of Merrylands Rd before 9pm, travelling 110km over the 70km limit.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command checked the Subaru WRX's speed, which allegedly gave a reading of 180km/h.

The Quakers Hill man was subsequently charged by way of a Court Attendance Notice for exceeding a speed over 45km/h and driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or in a dangerous manner.

Police also suspended his licence for six months and seized his vehicle's registration plates.

He is due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, March 17.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Ice report reveals impact drug use has on Northern Rivers

        News THE NSW government this week publicly released a 1200-page report on the drug ice.

        ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        premium_icon ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        News AUSTRALIA’S ‘first lady of burlesque’ will teach 1940s era skills at women’s...

        Help sick kids and win a car

        Help sick kids and win a car

        News HOW you can win one of four new cars while helping to support sick children in...

        ‘Don’t rob Peter to pay Paul’: nurses slam bid to cut shifts

        premium_icon ‘Don’t rob Peter to pay Paul’: nurses slam bid to cut shifts

        News Murwillumbah ED nurses reveal how proposed cuts will affect them