Night Time Police Intervention
Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

crime maryborough police

