Menu
Login
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville.
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man bitten by brown snake drives himself to get help

Tara Miko
by
19th Jan 2019 8:46 AM

A MAN bitten by a snake on the side of a highway north of Toowoomba was able to stay calm enough to drive and get himself help.

The man, aged in his 30s, had pulled over on the side of the New England Highway at Thornville when he was bitten on the leg about 4.20pm.

Staying calm under the stressful situation, the man managed to drive himself to a nearby house and get help for the suspected brown snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the property north of Toowoomba for the bite to his lower leg before a rescue helicopter was called in.

A RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

brown snake editors picks queensland ambulance paramedics racq lifeflight snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News TWO people are being treated for head and facial injuries after they were struck by a car on a beachside road.

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.