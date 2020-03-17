Man behind Kerr’s virus cure ‘unsafe’

Miranda Kerr has sparked outrage after sharing a "virus protection" guide from a man who calls himself a "Medical Medium" - but just who is Anthony William?

Overnight the Australian supermodel received a barrage of backlash on Instagram after she recommended that her 12.2 million followers look at the self-styled US health guru's guide, calling it "great info to help people at this time".

However, her followers did not agree, blasting Kerr's post as "dangerous" and "unsafe" given the global coronavirus pandemic.

Inside Mr William's free guide he recommends people try "zinc shock therapy" by squirting two drops of zinc sulfate into your throat every three hours if you have a virus.

Mr William also advises having two raw cloves of garlic daily, as well as drinking celery juice to protect yourself from illness.

Miranda Kerr and the Medical Medium, aka Anthony William.

He claims celery juice contains an "undiscovered subgroup of sodium … (that) fight off viruses and kill off viral overgrowth".

Among the guide's critics are Melbourne GP Dr Vyom Sharma, who told news.com.au the advice being put out by the likes of Mr William and Kerr was downright dangerous.

"It just stuns me that there are dedicated passionate people right now in laboratories working 20 hours a day committed to the mission of making this vaccine," he said.

"And on the opposite end of the spectrum we have people like this author (Mr William) and people like Miranda Kerr given this platform to perpetuate lies."

The advice being shared by Kerr flew in the face of the work being done by medical and government authorities who were working to ensure the right information was getting out, he said.

"There is a level of collaboration going on amongst experts in all their respective fields working sleepless nights to make sure that everything we say is two things - true and useful," Dr Sharma said.

Mr William writes for Gwyneth Paltrow’s blog Goop.

"And what Miranda Kerr and this author are doing is the antithesis of that."

Dr Sharma stressed that the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus was to limit social contact and let experts work to find a vaccine.

"We already know what the solution must be right now it is social distancing, we need to slow the transmission of this virus so the health system can take care of people," he said.

"And the only hope we have for a medical 'cure' - though technically it's not a cure, it's preventive - are vaccines which may be developed 18 months from now."

Selma Blair gushed about her love of celery juice on Instagram last year. Picture: Instagram

WHO IS THE MEDICAL MEDIUM?

Mr William has no medical qualifications, however, he claims that since the age of four he has been able to hear a voice which he calls the "Spirit".

In an interview with Refinery 29 he claimed this voice gives him medical "information" about the people around them.

"Just like you'd hear your best friend talk to you in your ear, that's how I hear the voice," Mr William said.

"It's not like other mediums, where they hear it inside their head or they get a vision or they see a colour or see something like that. I'm hearing it as if someone's talking to me. It's actually quite annoying."

He claims to have started the global celery juice movement which he says can cure a host of health problems from acne, allergies, chronic fatigue syndrome to addiction.

"It's a powerful herbal medicine that's killing bugs in people's bodies," Mr William told the New York Post in January last year.

However, nutritionists and dietitians have disputed this, pointing out that while consuming nutrient-dense celery is good for you, it's no miracle cure.

Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the Medical Medium.

Mr William has no medical training: he is not a doctor or nutritionist and nor has he taken any classes on either topic.

Despite this, Mr William's work has won him a slew of celebrity fans, from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams and Miranda Kerr.

He also writes for Gwyneth Paltrow's often-controversial lifestyle blog Goop, dishing out his opinions on everything from thyroid cancer to "healing" foods.

Mr William said he isn't bothered by people who are sceptical about his work, pointing to the testimonials he gets from his more than two million Instagram followers.

"I don't blame them one bit. Everybody's a sceptic about something," he told Refinery29.

"But these sceptics should take a look at the testimonials on Instagram from women who are telling their story, and they're being honest and truthful and no one's being paid to do it. No one's being prompted. People's lives are being turned around."

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, Dr Sharma urged Kerr and other celebrities to use their platforms for good and only promote advice that is true and useful.

"Through some magical twist of fate Miranda Kerr has a platform and she has a mike and she can use her power for good or not," he said.

"What she needs to know from the experts in the field is that she has just handed the microphone to the wrong person and it's not too late to do the right thing. We need to work together, we only need to do what is true and useful, that's it."