Man dies after teens bash him for ‘ancient Nokia and smokes’

Four teenagers bashed a man for his ancient Nokia phone and a packet of smokes.

FOUR teenagers who bashed a complete stranger senseless over a packet of cigarettes while they were high on ice have been sentenced over the horrific attack on the man, who later died.

The boys ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old at the time of the assault and were originally charged with the murder of Greenslopes man, Gregory Stephen Gardner.

Their charges were later downgraded to robbery in company with personal violence after it could not be proven the 55-year-old man, who passed away five days after the assault and mugging, had died from his injuries.

The boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, were today handed detention orders that ranged in length by the Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to the attack on Mr Gardner.

Two of the teens had spent significant periods of time in pre-sentence custody before being sentenced, one having been on remand for more than 700 days.

Gregory Gardner was once a notorious armed robber known as the “Bad Tooth Bandit”.

They were all also placed on probation for 12 months and were expected to be released today, but two of the teens were kept behind bars as they are facing other unrelated charges.

Mr Gardner had been walking home from a Night Owl convenience store in Stones Corner on January 10, 2017 when there four teens took upon him, punching him in the head and kicking and stomping on him once he fell to the ground before taking his phone and cigarettes.

He sustained serious injuries and tried to get help at a nearby hotel before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

The man, who was once a notorious armed robber known as the "Bad Tooth Bandit", refused to disclose his medical history and checked himself out of hospital.

Mr Gardner died five days later.

In court today, his former partner and friend, Shayne McConaghy, read an emotive victim impact statement where she directly addressed the four teens in the dock, causing one of them to leap out of his seat toward the woman before being pulled back by his mate.

The woman said she visited Ms Gardner after the attack and found it "horrifying" his face was "so badly battered".

"I found it hard to believe. I thought: 'Why would a bunch of teenagers attack someone so viciously for such a stupid reason?'," Ms McConaghy said.

She said she walked past the location where Mr Gardner was attacked often and always imagined the incident.

"I can't stop it from flashing through my mind. He's alone. He realises he's being followed. He feels threatened but he's almost home, so, for a minute he feels reassured," Ms McConaghy said.

"But he walks slowly these days and suddenly you're right there, surrounding him, grabbing him, beating him without mercy and leaving him a battered bloody mess on the side of the road. And for what? An ancient Nokia mobile phone and some smokes.

"What else did you get out of it? Did you boast about it to your mates afterward? Did you feel strong and proud?"

The woman told the teens she hoped they regretted their actions and the incident was "the worst thing that ever happened to them" and they would go on to improve their lives.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard all the boys had experienced difficult upbringings and had fractured relationships from their parents.

They had been high on ice the night of the bashing, the court heard.

The court heard the group of teens had previously been described as being a gang called "The Bloods" but there was no evidence before the court of any formal gang association.