A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his torso and arms after a workplace accident in Ingleburn, Sydney. Picture: 9 News
News

Man badly burned in workplace accident

by Hannah Moore
2nd Sep 2020 11:53 AM

A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his arms, back and torso after a workplace accident in Ingleburn on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman from NW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire the man, believed to be in his 60s, was suffering significant burns and was in "at least" a serious condition.

Four ambulance crews were called to the scene, including the Toll rescue helicopter, and the man has been flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.

More to come

Originally published as Man badly burned in workplace accident

