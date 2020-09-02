Man badly burned in workplace accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his torso and arms after a workplace accident in Ingleburn, Sydney. Picture: 9 News

A man has been rushed to hospital with burns to his arms, back and torso after a workplace accident in Ingleburn on Wednesday morning.

A spokeswoman from NW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire the man, believed to be in his 60s, was suffering significant burns and was in "at least" a serious condition.

Four ambulance crews were called to the scene, including the Toll rescue helicopter, and the man has been flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.

