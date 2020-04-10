Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
News

Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virtual reality arcade proposal lodged with council

        premium_icon Virtual reality arcade proposal lodged with council

        Council News THE development application is on public exhibition this month.

        Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        News THE Byron and Tweed shires hold the lion’s share of cases in Northern NSW.

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to...

        Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        premium_icon Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        News “THE rules are very clear. The restrictions … prohibit people coming on...