NRRRL calls out ‘grub’ who attacked veteran videographer

Thursday 11am: SHOCKED and disgusted is how the Northern Rivers Rugby League president has labelled a vicious, "left of field" attack on its veteran videographer at Sunday's semi-final match in Ballina.

With the culprit yet to be brought to justice, Robin Harley has urged the regional league community to come forward to police if they know anything about the assault.

He said someone must know something about the attacker or the attack.

"We haven't had anything like this happen before," Mr Harley said.

"This type of incident doesn't do our sport or any sport any good.

"There's a grub out there somewhere who you wouldn't want in the trenches."

He told anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

The videographer, who doesn't want to be named, was knocked unconscious about 5pm by a man he described to police as Caucasian appearance, with a thick brown beard and aged in his 30s.

Mr Harley said the videographer, who has worked for the NRRRL for about a decade, is okay and remains hopeful the perpetrator will be found.

Security will be beefed up with a personal security guard to shadow the videographer at this weekend's game at Kingscliff and the grand final.

The move marks a sad state of affairs for Mr Harley, who said it was the first time someone, aside from a player on the field, had been attacked.

"The actions of a minority just end up making it uncomfortable for everyone," he said.

Extending security guard presence at games and restrictions on liquor licences are some of the actions Mr Harley said he would consider to prevent the risk of future violence.

The actions are expected to be discussed at the upcoming NRRRL annual general meeting.

Thursday 6am: WITNESSES are being called as police appeal for information following an assault at a sports tournament at Ballina.

Officers have been told a man, who was a volunteer at a rugby league tournament held at Kingsford Smith Park, was assaulted by an unknown man at about 4.30pm last Sunday.

The 57-year-old man was knocked out being punched in the face.

He was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Ballina Hospital, where he was transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, where he underwent CT scans and was admitted as a precaution.

Inquiries are now being made by police attached to Richmond Local Area Command into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers would like to speak to a man who might be able to assist with inquiries.

He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a thick brown beard and aged in his 30s.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, with denim jeans with a large belt buckle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact police.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

