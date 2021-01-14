Menu
Crime

Man arrested over sickening stabbing death

by Shayla Bulloch
14th Jan 2021 11:19 AM
A MAN wanted for questioning over a fatal stabbing has handed himself in to police after more than three days on the run.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, gave himself up to police about 9.30am on Thursday morning after he was listed as a key person of interest they wanted to speak with in relation to the death of Josh Hyde.

The 24-year-old handed himself in to police after three days in hiding.
The 24-year-old handed himself in to police after three days in hiding.

The 20-year-old man died in hospital after he was stabbed while walking two female friends home on Sunday night.

His attacker approached the group on Mcilwraith St about 11.30pm, picked a fight with Josh and stabbed him.

Josh's attacker knew one of the women in the group, but it is believed he did not know the victim.

People at the scene tried to save him, but he died in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

20-year-old man Joshua Hyde was fatally stabbed in Ingham late on Sunday night.
20-year-old man Joshua Hyde was fatally stabbed in Ingham late on Sunday night.

The attacker ran from the scene.

It is understood family members brought Mr Rutherford into Ingham police station about 9.30am on Thursday.

It is unclear where Mr Rutherford has been allegedly hiding out.

No charges have been laid yet.

 

 

Originally published as Man arrested over sickening stabbing

Caleb Rutherford handed himself in to police on Thursday morning.
Caleb Rutherford handed himself in to police on Thursday morning.

