ARRESTED: A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff. Trevor Veale
Man arrested after mooning bar staff

5th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

Dalby police allege the 34-year-old man from Dalby was asked to leave the pub on several occasions last Saturday, before police arrived.

It is alleged by police the man, "refused to leave and has pulled down his pants exposing his bottom to bar staff and patrons".

The 34-year-old was arrested and has been charged with failing to leave licensed premises and drunk/disorderly in a licensed premises.

He is scheduled to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 18.

