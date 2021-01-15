Man arrested after dangerous stolen-car chase across towns

Police are on the scene

Police have apprehended a man after a dangerous chase involving a stolen car that crossed Ballina, Alstonville, Lismore and Goonellabah.

Police will allege the man stole and drove multiple vehicles, including a Kia Rio which was involved in several minor collisions, before abandoning them.

POLICE OPERATION: A number of police officers around Goonellabah and surrounding areas to catch the dangerous driver on Friday January 15, 2021. Photo: Adam Daunt

Shortly before 10.15am, police were notified after a white Mitsubishi Mirage was stolen near a shopping centre on Kerr Street, Ballina.

Officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit which was terminated a short time later, due to dangerous driving.

The Mitsubishi was abandoned and then the man allegedly attempted to carjack a second vehicle, before stealing a nearby Kia Rio.

Police will allege the Kia Rio continued to drive in an erratic and dangerous manner for two hours through several suburbs, including Ballina, Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore.

It is further alleged the man also drove on the wrong side of the road and onto the footpath near pedestrians at several occasions.

It's understood the Kia Rio was involved in numerous minor collisions during this two-hour period - there are no reports of injuries to members of the public.

A number of pursuits were initiated and road spikes deployed by officers from Richmond Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol, before the Kia Rio was located abandoned and crashed into a fence at Ravenswood Drive, Goonellabah.

Officers from Richmond Police District and the Police Dog Unit established a perimeter to locate the driver.

About 12.40pm, officers located and arrested a man on Bellara Court while he was allegedly attempting to steal two other vehicles.

He is currently at Lismore Police Station where he is expected to be charged with serious driving offences.

As police continue their inquiries, officers are urging anyone who may have mobile phone vision or dashcam footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.