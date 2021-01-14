Menu
Crime

Man appeals ‘severe’ penalty for caravan park assaults

Liana Boss
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A man serving time behind bars for his part in a violent attack at a Byron Bay caravan park will appeal his sentence.

Braiden Isaac Ward, 28, from Halfway Creek, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars in December.

His non-parole period was due to expire in April.

Ward was not required to appear by video link from custody when his case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

A bail application was initially expected to go before the court, but this was withdrawn.

Ward was convicted in his absence of the two counts of two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault in July last year.

His conviction came after he failed to appear in court twice and he has been in custody since October 6.

He was charged along co-offender Allan Fry over an incident at Belongil Fields Caravan Park on March 30, 2020.

According to court documents, the pair entered the grounds without permission and a dispute broke out between them, park manager David Rowley and his son, Alex, also an employee there.

Fry was earlier sentenced to three months’ prison for common assault.

Ward’s notice of appeal, dated December 27, 2020, states the penalty imposed was “too severe”.

His appeal will go before Lismore District Court on February 23.

