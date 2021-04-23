Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Jacob Miley, Jeremy Pierce
23rd Apr 2021 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a Gold Coast apartment tower.

A crime scene has been established at the Sapphire at The Broadwater apartment building at Labrador after the discovery of a 53-year-old man's dead body on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old woman's body was also found in the unit.

Her death is being treated as suspicious while initial investigations suggest the male's death was not suspicious.

Police were called to the unit around 10.20am and a crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley

 

Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.
Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.

Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Police investigations continue.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

More to follow

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide

crime scene suspicious death

Just In

    Meal kit price war heats up

    Meal kit price war heats up
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:43 PM
    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:24 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience

        Mum’s quest to save herself from debilitating pain

        Premium Content Mum’s quest to save herself from debilitating pain

        Health A Northern Rivers mum and academic, who suffers from a rare condition, is trying to...

        $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Business After a ‘brutal’ hit during COVID, Stone & Wood plan to massively increase...