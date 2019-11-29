Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
Crime

Man and woman charged over child exploitation ring

29th Nov 2019 10:00 PM

A man and a woman have been charged and a child removed from their care after detectives and Australian Federal Police broke up a child exploitation ring.

A 38-year-old man from the northern suburbs was charged with communicating with the intent of procuring a child to engage in a sexual act as well as producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

A 40-year-old woman, also from the northern suburbs was also arrested and charged with producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

Police will allege the offenders are known to each other and the victim of the offending is a child aged under 10 related to the arrested woman.

The child has been removed from the woman's care.

Both were refused bail and were remanded in custody after appearances in the Adelaide and Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

child exploitation material court crime sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community...

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...