Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        premium_icon No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        News Returning travellers will face an extended quarantine if they won’t take a COVID-19 test in NSW, after it was revealed a shocking number in Victoria were refusing...

        EXPOSED: Drug dealers on the Northern Rivers named

        premium_icon EXPOSED: Drug dealers on the Northern Rivers named

        News THIS list exposes the shocking cases of street-level drug supply on the Northern...

        Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

        premium_icon Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

        News BIG SCREENS across the Northern Rivers will be welcoming audiences from next...

        Shark attack death shows ‘urgent’ need for drones

        premium_icon Shark attack death shows ‘urgent’ need for drones

        Environment A North Coast councillor believes the ‘time for talk’ is over