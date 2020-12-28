Man allegedly stabbed by mum charged

A Sydney man who was allegedly stabbed by his mother in her Bellevue Hill mansion has been charged by police for allegedly destroying property.

Hugo Ball, 22, has been charged with destroy or damage property with a value of less than $2000 on Sunday night following an incident.

An apprehended violence order has also been applied for by police on behalf of his father, businessman Ian Ball, preventing him from approaching his father unless via telephone.

Under the order, Hugo Ball is banned from going within 50m of where his father lives or works.

He is not to stalk, harass or intimidate his father, or intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage any property that belongs to or is in the possession of him.

It is understood Mr Ball had been staying at his father's five-bedroom home following last month's alleged attack.

Hugo Ball, who was allegedly stabbed by his mum, pictured drinking and shadow boxing with friends in a Sydney Park.

Hugo Ball, who was allegedly stabbed by his mum, pictured drinking and shadow boxing with friends in a Sydney Park.



Mr Ball's mother, Samantha Palmer, 55, was arrested at her $3.1 million Drumalbyn Rd mansion last month after allegedly stabbing her son several times in his back and shoulders with a 12-inch blade.

He was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital after reportedly losing two litres of blood, in what police called an "unprovoked attack".

Hugo Ball has been charged after an alleged incident.

Ball, 22, was allegedly stabbed by his mother Samantha Palmer in their home.



Ms Palmer has been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in jail.

In a court hearing last month, Ms Palmer's lawyer claimed Ball told his mother he had committed murder, and she was acting in self-defence.

The court also heard Mr Ball has a history of drug abuse issues.

These charges come only 10 days after Ms Palmer was released on bail following almost a month behind bars, in a desperate application to spend the festive season outside of prison.

Samantha Palmer was arrested on November 21. Picture: Supplied



A magistrate at Central Local Court accepted $200,000 surety from Ms Palmer and husband James Tilley. She is also banned from drinking alcohol or contacting her son.

She is also under a 9pm to 7am curfew, required to surrender her passports and report daily to Waverley police station.

Mr Ball was pictured earlier this month drinking beers and boxing with friends while his mother was still in jail. He advertises boxing and Muay Thai training on his Instagram.

He will face Downing Centre Local Court on January 13.

Originally published as Man allegedly stabbed by mum charged