Man allegedly set bloodied clothes alight after parents’ death

Christopher Puglia set his blood-splattered clothes on fire after killing his parents, who had previously told neighbours they feared their son, police will allege.

Eight witnesses, including several of Loris and Franco Puglia's neighbours, will be cross-examined in a committal hearing on the gruesome deaths of the Joyner husband and wife, as new details in the lead-up to their horrific final moments emerge.

Christopher Puglia with his parents Loris and Frank Puglia.

The couple's 31-year-old son was in May last year arrested in New South Wales after he allegedly fled from his parents Joyner home, north of Brisbane, just hours after he's accused of using a sledgehammer to deliver a series of fatal blows to the couple, both 59.

It can now be revealed a scared Loris had previously confided in her Hazlemere Ct neighbours, who The Courier-Mail understands will be called on as witnesses during the September 27 committal hearing.

Chris Puglia has been charged with murdering his parents.

Neighbours are expected to provide evidence stating Loris had spoken with them about playing mediator between her husband and son, while she had also expressed being fearful of Puglia.

It's understood neighbours also told police they heard a woman, believed to be Loris, scream, before moments later hearing "no, no," on the evening of May 16, 2020.

While it can be revealed in the moments following the couple's death, police will allege Puglia set his blood splattered clothes alight inside the bathroom.

Chris Puglia.

It's understood Puglia told detectives he had been out for a run before returning home where he would find his dead parents laying on the ground, and the bathroom filled with smoke.

Puglia allegedly took a shower after making the discovery, telling police he got his parents blood on him after checking on the pair.

Police allege the bodies of Loris and Franco were moved several metres, and upon examining the home, police claim a wheelbarrow was found nearby the couple's bodies.

The room was also splattered with blood, police say.

A police forensic officer (left) tends to the scene of the alleged double murder of Frank and Loris Puglia in Joyner in Brisbane's north on May 18, 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

After being contacted by The Courier-Mail, Puglia's solicitor Brendan Beavon said he was "exploring every avenue for (his) client"

"There are such serious consequences, if committed, and as such I am exploring every avenue for my client."

Christopher Puglia arriving at the Pine Rivers Watchhouse after being arrested in Sydney in May 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Puglia was charged with two counts of murder (domestic violence), unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and attempted arson.

A committal hearing has been scheduled for September 27.

Originally published as Man allegedly set bloodied clothes on fire after parents' brutal death