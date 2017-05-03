24°
Man allegedly repeatedly punched woman in front of infant

3rd May 2017 6:20 AM

A 19-year-old Wardell man is in custody after several alleged domestic violence offences.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command will allege that on Monday the 19-year-old assaulted his partner in Wardell by punching her several times.

The man, the victim and an infant then entered a nearby car where man punched the victim again, drove for a short distance, then exited the car and assaulted the victim once again.

The victim was forced out of the car and he drove off.

Police located the 19-year-old at another Wardell address soon after and he was placed under arrest.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with breach AVO, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Cout next week.

Topics:  domestic violence northern rivers crime police

