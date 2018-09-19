Menu
The sixteen-year-old girl allegedly punched the man and escaped after he 'grabbed' her wrist while walking to school.
News

Man allegedly 'grabbed' teen on way to school

18th Sep 2018 2:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for information after a man allegedly approached and 'grabbed' a teenager while she was walking to school.

According to police the man approached the 16-year-old girl at a reserve between MacKays Rd and Joyce St in Coffs Harbour at around 8.45am on Monday.

Police were told he allegedly grabbed the girl's wrist before she punched him in the face and ran away.

The incident was reported to school staff, who then notified police.

Investigators would like to speak to a man described as being aged in his 20s, about 170cm-175cm tall, with a slim build and brown hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured top.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 immediately.

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners