Man allegedly drunk-drove at more than 5 times legal limit

A MAN will face court in Tweed Heads after he allegedly drove at more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

Police will allege the man, driving a Ford utility, came to their attention when he was attempting to perform a U-turn on the intersection of Laura St and Sextons Hill Drive in Banora Point about 3.30am on Saturday, November 28.

“As the vehicle was trying to execute the turn the wheels have mounted the median strip and the driver appeared to be having some trouble carrying out the manoeuvre,” police said in a statement.

“Police have attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the driver has refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

“The vehicle was pursued south on Sextons Hill Drive, nearly colliding with a median strip at the intersection of Terranora Rd before coming to a stop just prior to the entrance to the

motorway.”

Police will allege a Burleigh Heads man, 53, left the vehicle and appeared to be affected by alcohol or drugs.

He returned a positive roadside breath test reading and was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Police will allege that analysis returned a reading of 0.259.

The driver was charged with high range drink-driving and failing to stop.

His licence was suspended and he is due to go before Tweed Heads Local Court on December 14.