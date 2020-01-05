Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

LifeFlight
News

VIDEO: Rider airlifted after crashing into tree

5th Jan 2020 10:25 AM | Updated: 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter came to the aid of a trail bike rider yesterday, who crashed into a tree in bushland east of Toowoomba.

The chopper was called into action just before 2pm to the site near Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.

The bush was too dense for the helicopter to land, so the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service critical care flight paramedic had to be winched down to get to the injured man as quickly as possible. 

The aeromedical team joined local QAS paramedics in treating and stabilising the man, who suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg. 

Meanwhile, the helicopter landed in an open area, around two kilometres from the crash site. 

An ambulance then drove the patient and the aeromedical crew along dirt roads, to meet up with the waiting helicopter. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in a stable condition.

accident crash editors picks lifeflight paramedics racq
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Polce are reminding people to be patient as road closures and traffic diversions are periodically being put in place due to fires.

        PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        Sport 32 top bowlers are competing in the Summerland Singles

        24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        premium_icon 24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        News What infrastructure does town need to cater for population boom?

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'