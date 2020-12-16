Menu
The man acquitted of the murder of missing schoolgirl Quanne Diec has been arrested after holding police at bay while armed with a Samurai sword and a speargun.
Man acquitted of Quanne's murder arrested after sword siege

by MARK MORRI
16th Dec 2020 2:52 PM
The man acquitted of the abduction and murder of missing Sydney schoolgirl Quanne Diec has been arrested after holding police at bay for three hours while armed with a Samurai sword and a speargun.

Vinzent Tarantino, 53, came home to his Canada Bay residence to find his partner in the company of another man at about 1.30am today and allegedly assaulted both of them.

The pair fled the Regatta Rd address and rang police who arrived to be confronted by Tarantino allegedly armed with the weapons.

Soon after police negotiators and heavily armed police from the Tactical Operations Unit arrived at the scene.

 

Vinzent Tarantino leads the Supreme Court last year.
Vinzent Tarantino leads the Supreme Court last year.

 

Missing schoolgirl Quanne Diec.
Missing schoolgirl Quanne Diec.

A three hour siege ensued before Tarantino was arrested, taken into custody and is now being questioned at Burwood police station.

Tarantino was at the centre of one of the most bizarre murder court cases when he walked into Surry Hills police station in 2016 and confessed to killing 12-year-old Quanne Diec as she walked home not far from Granville railway Station in 1998.

Her disappearance sparked years of investigation which went no where until Tarantino said it had all got to much for him and he decided to admit to killing her and dumping her body in a national park.

Despite making a detailed confession to police he changed his tune at the trial and said he made the confession because members of the Rebels bikie gang were going to kill him and he thought he would be safer in jail.

As a nightclub bouncer he witnessed the triple murder of bikies at Sydney's Blackmarket cafe in 1997 and believed they were after him ever since.

The jury took six days to reach a verdict of not guilty in November last year.

