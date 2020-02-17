Man accused of threatening neighbour with gun

A man has been charged after allegedly intimidating his neighbour with a pistol. Picture: Supplied.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly intimidating his neighbour with a pistol.

About 2pm on Saturday, a woman called police after she received threatening text messages from a neighbour regarding street parking.

Shortly after, officers attached to Tweed-Byron Police District attended Tweed St, Bilambil Heights and spoke with the 39-year-old woman.

Police will allege the male neighbour drove past the woman about 4.30pm and allegedly pointed a gun at her through the car window.

Officers approached the man and removed him, and another woman, from the car.

Officers searched the car and found two replica flintlock pistols.

The 46-year-old man and woman were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Following inquiries, the woman was released without charge.

The man was charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, armed with intent commit indictable offence, possess unauthorised pistol, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.

He was refused bail and appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday and was granted conditional bail.

He will reappear at the same court on February 26.