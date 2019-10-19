Menu
The man allegedly used cable ties to bind the female driver’s hands. Picture: iStock
Crime

Man accused of terrifying kidnapping

by Luke Costin, AAP
19th Oct 2019 4:42 PM

AN ALLEGED Sydney kidnapper is behind bars after the woman he was accused of abducting managed to alert bank staff to her situation.

Yun Fang, 36, was driving out of a shopping centre car park on Waterloo Rd in Macquarie Park about 1.30pm on Friday when Dong Hwa Kim allegedly jumped into the back seat.

He allegedly threatened her with a knife, used cable ties to bind her hands and told her to drive to a bank in Ermington, 20 minutes down the road, police said on Saturday.

When the pair arrived, the Lindfield man removed the ties and ordered she withdraw cash.

Dong Hwa Kim did not appear before Parramatta Bail Court today. Picture: Matthew Sullivan/AAP
But the woman was able to alert an employee when she entered the bank at about 2.15pm and they called police.

Kim was arrested by riot squad officers while allegedly trying to drive away in the woman's car.

The 43-year-old was taken to Granville police station and did not appear today when his case was mentioned at Parramatta Bail Court.

Magistrate Daphne Kok remanded Kim in custody until Thursday.

He faces three charges alleging he detained Ms Fang to obtain financial benefit and robbed her of three bank cards.

