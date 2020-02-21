Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

The case against a man accused of murdering a Ballina man while in jail has been adjourned.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11 last year.

It’s understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay’s matter went briefly before Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, when a case conference certificate was set to be delivered.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains bail refused.

The matter is set to return to Kempsey Local Court on April 22 for further mention, where Mr Reay is expected to attend via audio visual link for committal.