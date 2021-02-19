Menu
News

Man accused of growing 780 cannabis plants faces court

Aisling Brennan
19th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
A Kyogle man accused of cultivating 780 cannabis plants near Casino will have his case moved to the Lismore Local Court to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions to continue with proceedings.

Justin Leslie McDonald appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday charged with one count of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis.

Originally from Queensland, Mr McDonald, who has family in Yamba and properties in the Kyogle area, was arrested in December after police allegedly located 780 plants on one of his properties.

The NSW Police prosecutor on Thursday said the brief was compliant, and the DPP were expected to proceed with the matter.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter to Lismore Local Court on April 28 for charge certification.

Mr McDonald remains on bail on the condition he does not leave NSW and does not enter any international airport.

He is also required to report twice a week to police while residing at his Kyogle home.

Lismore Northern Star

