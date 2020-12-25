Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
News

Man accused of cultivating $18m cannabis deemed flight risk

Adam Daunt
25th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VIETNAMESE man allegedly involved in the cultivation of an estimated $17.79 million dollars worth of cannabis has had his bail refused due to him being an "unacceptable flight risk".

Trong Tung Tran and his three co-accused, Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

Mr Tran faced Lismore Local Court on December 24 for a bail hearing, during which his defence lawyer argued the conditions of bail would be like "house arrest".

The street value of the cultivation had previously been estimated at $21.6 million.

There were concerns raised by the Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor that Mr Tran and his wife both have outstanding arrest warrants in Queensland and with their bridging visas set to expire on January 6, 2021, they could be a flight risk.

 

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

 

The defence argued that Mr Tran's wife and two children were struggling without his presence and Mr Tran possessed several medical issues, including gout in his leg which needed treatment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said Mr Tran would be able to receive treatment while in custody and that missing a loved one is a common issue for people in incarceration.

Linden agreed with the DPP that due to the issues regarding Mr Tran's visa and that outstanding arrest warrants, Mr Tran was a flight risk and therefore refused bail.

The four men were allegedly involved in the large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee in June.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $17.79 million.

Previously, police had estimated the alleged total street value was closer to $22 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

Mr Tran will return to Lismore Local Court on February 10 and there will be a case conference in the intervening time.

The other three men are yet to apply for bail and will have their matters return to Lismore Local Court on January 27.

lismore court lismore court house northern rivers community news northern rivers crime; lismore court house; police northern rivers crime news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News Cancer patients are facing delays in treatment as hospital waiting lists explode. Experts reveal what Australians must do now to ensure they get help.

        PHOTOS: Snow as Santa celebrate Christmas Eve in Lismore

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Snow as Santa celebrate Christmas Eve in Lismore

        News DID we snap you when the White Christmas came to Lismore and dozens of youngsters...

        Seafood lovers prove they're not shellfish by lining up

        Premium Content Seafood lovers prove they're not shellfish by lining up

        News In the wake of China’s embargo on Aussie seafood, a campaign for locals to enjoy it...

        Police targeting D-Grade drivers over Christmas break

        Premium Content Police targeting D-Grade drivers over Christmas break

        News POLICE will be monitoring rural back roads as well as highways over the summer to...