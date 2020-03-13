Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Courthouse
Lismore Courthouse
News

Man accused of child sex assault at party near Casino

Rebecca Fist
13th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of sexually touching teenage girls at a New Year's Eve party will return to court via video link on April 29.

The 43-year old has been remanded in custody.

He not appear by video link from custody when his case was mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

A brief of evidence was handed to the court by March 3.

Police will allege the man assaulted two girls at a party south of Casino on December 31.

He has since then been charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16 and one count of taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage.

When his matter went before court on January 7, his solicitor made no application for bail on his behalf.

No formal pleas have been made on his behalf.

court lismore local court sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        premium_icon Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

        Crime HE WILL be sentenced after he locked himself in a bathroom then threatened police with broken glass and a door frame.

        Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        premium_icon Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        News Virus 'demonstrated that aged care is a chronically underfunded'

        There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        premium_icon There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        News Festival sold out within an hour, but not all is lost

        A show with a backbone full of action

        A show with a backbone full of action

        News Darcy Grant says Backbone is a study of strength in all its forms