Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.

