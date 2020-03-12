Menu
Generic shot of hockey stick
Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Rebecca Fist
12th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:47 AM
A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will remain in custody at least until his next court appointment on April 29.

Trevor Maher was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when his case was mentioned on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore on December 9.

Police will allege Mr Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old as the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Mr Maher was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

In December, his solicitor Eddie Lloyd told the court her client had said in his interview with police he was acting in self-defence.

"He said in his electronic interview the alleged victim was armed with a hammer and (Mr Maher) was acting in self-defence," Ms Lloyd said.

"Whether that self-defence was excessive will be determined at a later date."

She argued her client would be left in custody for long periods of time before his matter could be heard again before the court.

However, Magistrate Jenifer Atkinson refused his bail application because she was concerned about his criminal "history" and she was unsure he wouldn't reoffend.

The matter has been listed for committal on April 29.

