Man accused of biting cop’s ear faces court

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: A SOUTH Lismore man charged with biting a police officer on the ear causing significant injury has had his charges certified.

James Millington, 40, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, intimidating police, resisting police, assaulting police and destroying or damaging property.

Police will allege Mr Millington assaulted a 71-year-old security guard and several off-duty police officers while he was heavily intoxicated at a licensed premise on Keen St, Lismore in December.

Mr Millington allegedly assaulted the security guard by punching him in the mouth when asked to leave the dancefloor of the establishment.

Police will allege he then grabbed an off-duty senior constable, who was assisting the security guard, in a headlock before biting him on the top of the ear.

The injured police officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital to treat the significant injury to his ear.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor asked for an adjournment to allow time to organise a case conference, with scheduling proving difficult because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Magistrate Jeff Linden received the charge certification for Mr Millington and adjourned the matter to June 10 for further mention.

Mr Millington will also have several other separate matters mentioned on June 10, including affray and common assault charges.

Mr Linden ordered a brief service order for the separate charges be made for May 11.

"The current listing circumstances may be clearer by that date," he said.