Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

Rae Wilson
17th Nov 2018 5:44 AM

A FINANCIAL advisor is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from superannuation funds for his own use.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District began an investigation in August this year after receiving reports superannuation funds were being misappropriated.

Police will allege in court that the man misappropriated $408,000, that had been deposited in a self-managed superannuation fund account, for his own personal use.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Bonville, about 15km south of Coffs Harbour, on Wednesday.

Investigators seized several items, including a computer, mobile phones, and business documents.

Following further inquiries, the man was issued a future court attendance notice for two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Investigations are continuing.

