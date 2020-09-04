Menu
Emergency services are heading to a crash on Angels Beach Drive at Ballina.
Breaking

Man taken to hospital after two-car crash at Ballina

Javier Encalada
by
4th Sep 2020 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM
Update 4.40pm: The man injured at a double-vehicle crash in East Ballina this afternoon has been transferred by paramedics to Ballina District Hospital in a serious but stable condition.  

 

Update 4.20pm: NSW Ambulance has confirmed the 20-year-old man injured this afternoon in East Ballina has been removed from the car but has not been transported out of the site yet.

The man is breathing and communicating with paramedics, and has described pain in the pelvic area.

The two occupants of the second car have been transported by an ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital with minor injuries.   

 

Original story: A 20-year old man is trapped in a car after a crash in East Ballina this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they received a call for help just after 3.20pm for a two-vehicle crash on Angels Beach Drive.

The occupant of one of the cars is a 20-year-old man with a face laceration and a minor leg injury.

He is currently trapped in the car.

The two occupants of the second vehicle extricated themselves from the car and have minor injuries.

Three paramedic crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have been sent to the site and traffic has been diverted.

More information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

