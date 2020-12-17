Menu
News

‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 8:25 AM

THE NSW State Emergency Service is urging people in Lismore to “make the safe decision”.

People in and around the CBD have this morning been receiving a text message alert warning them floodwater is still present in low lying areas of Lismore.

“An alert message has been sent out by the NSW SES this morning to warn people of the dangers of flood water which still remains in low lying areas of Lismore,” the organisation said in a statement.

SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.

“Lismore and surrounding Northern NSW towns experienced flash flooding due to heavy rain throughout Wednesday afternoon.

“The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting further unsettled weather over coming days that could further deteriorate local road conditions.

“With the holiday season now underway, planning your daily travels whether local or on holidays is vital to you and your family’s safety.”

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

