Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

Lismore City Council is offering new burial plots at Tucki Cemetery,

MAKE no bones about it, Lismore’s City Council’s expansion of the Tucki Cemetery is going to provide the region with much needed burial plots at an affordable price.

The addition of a newly constructed concrete “beam” means Tucki Cemetery now has 48 new burial plots and 144 new spaces for cremations.

And despite the expectation burials usually cost the earth, these new plots are pretty affordable.

The cost of a burial plot at the Tucki Cemetery is $3,755.40 and $2,641.70 for a second interment, with a single cremation plot $1,252.70 and $1,802.70 for a double plot (2020/21 prices).

Council’s Commercial Services Manager Kevin Trustum said Tucki Cemetery’s rural setting would be drawcard for families wanting to bury loved ones.

“Many people are now deciding that they want a rural location as their, or their family member’s, final resting place, which is why we have increased the space available at council’s Tucki Cemetery,” he said.

“Overlooking the hills and farms of Wyrallah area, the Tucki Cemetery provides memorial options for loved ones in a rural setting.”

The burial plots can be double depth to allow for the burial of two people in the same plot, similar to other council cemeteries.

The cremated remains plots can be single or double.

The memorial beam will be planted with small natives over time.

Both burial and cremated remains memorial plots can be reserved in advance.