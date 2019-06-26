Menu
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

logan traffic

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown