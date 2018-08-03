Menu
Login
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed
News

MAJOR DRUG BUST: Police seize $10,000 and arrest 121 people

3rd Aug 2018 11:51 AM

POLICE have seized drugs, more than $10,000 and arrested more than 120 people in a major operation across the Darling Downs.

Operation Quebec Trawler started last month, targeting drug offenders including those involved in the use, supply and distribution of ice and cannabis.

Officers have arrested 121 people on 377 charges, including drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed

They also seized methamphetamine, cannabis, and property worth more than $15,000.

Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Matt Howard, said police were working  hard to disrupt drug use.

"The use of illicit substances has a detrimental, flow-on effect to the general community," Senior Sergeant Howard said.

"Our local community has provided us with the information we need to tackle this network and get these drugs off the street.

"Clearly the people in the Darling Downs do not want these dangerous and destructive substances in their towns and are working with us to remove them."

editors picks toowoomba drugs toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On ELVIS - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community Rugby club encourages kids (and big kids) to get dressed up

    Local Partners