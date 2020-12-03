Major development in Porsche tragedy

A truck driver has pleaded guilty to killing four police officers in a horror crash on a Melbourne freeway after dozens of charges were dropped.

Mohinder Singh entered guilty pleas to four counts of culpable driving causing death and six other charges in relation to the crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22 this year.

"Guilty," the 48-year-old driver told magistrate Tara Harnett when asked to enter a plea in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed after they pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey because he was allegedly speeding.

Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed when a truck crashed into them as they stood on a Melbourne freeway. Supplied: Victoria Police

His lawyer Peter Morrissey SC made a brief statement on behalf of his client in the court.

"Mr Singh would like to be clear he's very sorry for the deaths of the four police officers," Mr Morrissey said.

"They are innocent people and he pleads guilty now and we will conduct the proceedings very respectfully in the Supreme Court."

The lawyer also lauded the professionalism of Victoria Police who investigated the case in " very emotional and trying circumstances".

Singh appeared in court via video link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre dressed in a green T-shirt. There was a brief delay at the beginning of the hearing because the audio link for the prison was not working.

Mohinder Singh pleaded guilty on Thursday to four counts of culpable driving causing death and six other charges.

Singh's decision to plead to a total of ten charges comes after prosecutors agreed to drop 27 charges against him at a hearing last month.

The other charges included possess methylamphetamine, did deal with $1235 suspected of being the proceeds of crime, possessing 1,4 butanediol and diazapam, possessing catridge ammunition without a licence and another charge of possess proceeds of crime.

In a rare move the matter will be uplifted to the Supreme Court of Victoria because of how serious the crime is and the amount of public interest in the case.

Singh will next appear in court on December 11.

More to come.

Originally published as Major development in Porsche tragedy

Constable Glen Humphris was also killed in the crash.