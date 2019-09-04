Menu
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
AFL

Magpies star admitted to hospital

by Michael Warner
4th Sep 2019 4:20 PM

COLLINGWOOD star Dayne Beams is recovering in hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to medication.

Beams, a Magpies premiership player and 2012 All-Australian, hasn't played since Round 11 after suffering hip and shoulder problems that have required multiple surgeries.

In July he took indefinite leave from football.

The Pies have confirmed Beams was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning and is doing well.

"Dayne continues to meet the challenges he's been open about, with the assistance of his family, medical professionals and Collingwood," the club said in a statement.

 

"He was admitted to a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday as a part of his ongoing treatment program.

"Dayne and his family thank everyone for respecting his privacy."

The star midfielder started his career at Collingwood then spent four seasons at the Brisbane Lions before returning in last year's trade period.

