The pile on was ‘ugly’ for Eddie McGuire
AFL

Magpies ‘condemn’ famous fan’s post

4th Mar 2021 6:33 AM

Collingwood have condemned a tweet from the club's former cheer squad leader Joffa Corfe after it was panned on social media.

On Tuesday night, Corfe posted "Get rid off all Indian workers in aged care might be a start" with Twitter users calling for the high profile fan to remove the post.

However, Corfe didn't heed the advice, instead posting on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to defend his actions and declare "I won't be silenced".

"To the losers out there in Twitter world feel free to copy and paste anything i say everywhere and anywhere," he tweeted. "I don't care I won't be silenced by the bulls**t minority pretending to be the do gooders I'll have the b***s to say and tweet whatever I want, Thank you."

Corfe had been vocal in his support of former club president Eddie McGuire and hit back at the idea of systematic racism at the club.

It comes after McGuire stood down as president of the club in the aftermath of the Do Better report, which concluded the club was guilty of fostering "systemic racism" that "has resulted in profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players".

Collingwood Cheer Squad leader Jeff
Collingwood Cheer Squad leader Jeff "Joffa" Corfe.

The club and its players were quick to apologise after the report was released.

But rather than let Corfe's posts disappear into the ether, Collingwood have stepped in to take aim at Corfe's post.

 

It's been a brutal pre-season for the Magpies with McGuire reportedly going radio silent after being left "crushed" at his tumultuous demise as president of Collingwood after the release of the report.

Collingwood has also begun instituting some of the recommendations from the Do Better report, including establishing an anti-racism expert group.

But former players have come out in force to denounce the club in recent months, led by Heritier Lumumba, who has been the most outspoken critic.

 

Originally published as Magpies 'condemn' famous fan's post

