Menu
Login
An earthquake was recorded in Northern Territory. Picture: Geoscience Australia.
An earthquake was recorded in Northern Territory. Picture: Geoscience Australia.
News

Earthquake hits Northern Territory

by Charis Chang
30th May 2019 5:00 PM

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Northern Territory today.

The quake hit about 11.56am local time in the Tanami Desert, about 100km west of the remote community of Willowra.

A resident of Willowra told The NT News that the tremors had scared her because she had never felt an earthquake before.

"It was rough and lasted about a minute but the force knocked my fan over," Tashiana Williams said.

It was estimated that the quake could have been felt by those 252km away from the epicentre.

Willowra is located about 300km north west of Alice Springs. It was established as a cattle station in the 1920s but the land was handed back to its traditional owners in 1983. There is a primary school for about 50 students and it's also surrounded by other cattle stations.

 

The Willowra (Wirliyajarrayi) community is about 300 kms northwest of Alice Springs. Photo: Chris Tangey
The Willowra (Wirliyajarrayi) community is about 300 kms northwest of Alice Springs. Photo: Chris Tangey

More Stories

earthquake northern territory tremors

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price