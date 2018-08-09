Menu
Magistrate tells 47-year-old he's too old to smoke pot

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
9th Aug 2018 8:51 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM

A MAGISTRATE has berated a 47-year-old man after police allegedly found cannabis sitting in plain sight at his Cherbourg home.

Roy Joseph Fisher pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, scissors and a pipe after police executed the warrant on June 22.

"Police located the items in plain sight," police prosecutor Barry Stevens said.

"The defendant was cooperative with police and admitted to using the items."

Magistrate Gary Finger told the defendant if he appeared in court again it would be more than a fine.

"You're 47, what are you doing touching this stuff at your age? No more of this rubbish," he said.

Magistrate Finger convicted and fined Fisher $800.

