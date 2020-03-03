Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Magistrate brings young mum to tears

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER of two was teary-eyed when a magistrate said her children were two good reasons to never come back to court.

Tianka Grace Duncan, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to enter premises and commit ­indictable offence by break, two counts of possess utensils, possess dangerous drugs, two counts of receive tainted property, two counts of stealing, contravene direction of police and failure to appear.

The court was told that on April 5, 2019, in St George, Duncan entered a premises by breaking into a property.

Duncan, with others, entered a minibus belonging to a visiting cricket team, and took "not insignificant" property from the bus.

The court was told Duncan received a number of stolen items out of phones and credit cards.

During a search warrant, 75.5g and 0.8g of marijuana and a water pipe were found.

At a later date, Duncan entered a Dan Murphy's outlet twice with another person and stole alcohol.

While carrying out another search warrant, police found a bong and Duncan failed to hand over identification.

She also failed to appear in court on September 30 and was located a week or so later.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Duncan had left St George to remove herself from the ­incident and the drug culture.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Duncan she had exposed herself to imprisonment and she had "two good reasons" to never come back to a court.

Duncan began to shed tears when her children were mentioned.

"Next time you feel like taking drugs, next time you feel like hanging out with a bunch of losers, remember this feeling you've got right now and how important those children are to you," Mr Kinsella said.

Duncan was sentenced to 15 months' probation and fined $1200.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone court gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court st george crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A summer of ‘two halves’

        premium_icon A summer of ‘two halves’

        News THE BOM takes a look back at the tumultuous summer that saw both floods and bushfires with record temperatures and heavy rain besetting the region.

        20 tradies can now 'get on with it'

        premium_icon 20 tradies can now 'get on with it'

        News “My life would have been put on hold for another year”

        Lennox author wins international award

        premium_icon Lennox author wins international award

        News LENNOX Head author Steve Tighe has claimed top prize in a prestigious internation...

        Find yourself a fur-ever friend

        premium_icon Find yourself a fur-ever friend

        News ADOPT a pet this weekend to give them a fur-ever home.