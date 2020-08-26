‘Maggot’: Tempers flare at Tarrant hearing

Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant during his sentencing hearing at the Christchurch High Court on August 26, 2020. Picture: John Kirk-Anderson/Pool/Getty Images

The son of a Christchurch mosque shooting victim has slammed Brenton Tarrant - and made a request for the judge about his imprisonment.

Ahad Nabi, the son of victim Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi, 71, called Tarrant a "maggot" and said his elderly father "would have broken you in half if you challenged him to a fight".

"But you are weak," he said during his victim impact statement in the Christchurch High Court on Wednesday.

"A sheep with a wolf's jacket on for only 10 minutes of your whole life. I'm strong, and you made me even stronger."

Mr Nabi said Tarrant's father "was a garbageman and you became trash of society". "He is ashamed of your identity - you deserve to be buried in a landfill," he said.

"A peasant like you will never change the human race. Your wish is to make this world a racist cult of one colour, but you will never succeed."

He asked that Tarrant be put "in mainstream prison and stop wasting taxpayer money on giving him special treatment and protection".

"I ask that this scum of the world never be allowed to walk free in his lifetime," he said.

Ahad Nabi called Tarrant weak and a ‘maggot’. Picture: John Kirk-Anderson/Pool/Getty Images

The 29-year-old appeared in court this morning for the third day of his sentencing hearing, a significant portion of which consists of the reading of victim impact statements.

Justice Mander said on Monday more than 200 statements had been provided to the court.

Fifty-two statements were read in the first two days, out of 89 scheduled in total.

Tarrant faces the prospect of being the first person in the country's history to be given life without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty in March to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act for his attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

The father of Sayyad Milne, 14, told killer Brenton Tarrant he forgave him.

Meanwhile, the father of a 14-year-old boy killed the attacks pleaded with the judge to send mass killer Brenton Tarrant "back to Australia where he came from" as part of his sentencing.

John Milne, whose son Sayyad Ahmad Milne was shot in the back of the head while he prayed at the Al Noor mosque, delivered a colourful and heartbreaking victim impact statement.

The retired teacher and labourer brought two small photos of his son, one for Justice Cameron Mander and one that he asked to be given to Tarrant.

"I've forgiven you, even though you murdered my 14-year-old son," Mr Milne told Tarrant.

"Not a single bullet hit and shattered me - I wasn't even there. But there is a huge hole in my heart which will only heal when I meet Sayyad again in heaven. I hope to see you there, too, Brenton, and if you get the chance I would ask you to say sorry to Sayyad. I'm sure he's forgiven you, too."

Mr Milne said he was a devout follower of the teachings of Jesus Christ. "Only he could do what had to be done - he died for you, Brenton, the killer of my 14-year-old son," he said.

"I have one request for you, (Justice Mander). Please, as part of your sentencing, please send Brenton back to Australia where he came from."

Three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim was the youngest victim of the attacks.

On Wednesday, the court also heard from the family of Tarrant's youngest victim, three-year-old Mucaad Aden Ibrahim, who was shot twice in the Al Noor mosque as he clung to his father's leg.

Somali refugee Aden Diriye pointed his finger at Tarrant as his statement was read on his behalf. He said his son was "adored by all" and used to love distributing the Koran to worshippers at the mosque.

At home he would play with police toys and "would run around the house pretending to be a cop".

"We thought one day he might become a police officer," Mr Diriye said.

"You have killed my son and to me it is as though you have killed the whole of New Zealand. Know that true justice is waiting for you in the next life and that will be far more severe. I will never forgive you for what you have done."

Mucaad's sister Khadra Ibrahim, who lives in Western Australia, said in a statement provided to court that she had last been home to see her family in 2013 and never got a chance to meet her brother in person.

"Three weeks prior to my planned arrival in Christchurch I had a conversation with Mucaad on a video call," she said.

"I promised I would come and meet him for the first time. As it turned out, I did not get to fulfil my promise to him."

But Ms Ibrahim said "for the sake of Allah ... I do forgive this man and pray he sees the right path".

The sentencing continues.