Star’s sister dies in footy tragedy

MARGARET Varcoe, sister of Collingwood star Travis Varcoe, has tragically died after sustaining a head injury while playing in a women's grand final in an Adelaide Football League.

Varcoe, playing for club Angle Vale, walked off the field after the devastating collision but later collapsed in the team's dressing room. The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital immediately.

She was in a coma at Royal Adelaide Hospital all week before news broke of her death on Thursday night.

She reportedly spent her final days surrounded by loved ones.

Travis, a key member of Collingwood's side to play West Coast in an AFL qualifying final on September 8, gathered teammates to address them at training on Wednesday.

"He feels comfortable (at the club) and wants to be around his other family and that's us at the footy club," Collingwood vice captain Steele Sidebottom said at the time.

"It's a really difficult time for Trav and his family ... his two kids and his wife Kim.

"Wherever Trav thinks he needs to be, whether that's at the club or with his family ... we'll support him."

Maggie's club, Angle Vale, said its "love and prayers go out to the Varcoe family".

"Maggie was injured in an on-field accident during our women's grand final on Sunday afternoon," the club said in a statement on Facebook.

"Her family is by her side as she continues her fight ... Maggie is a much loved member of our club and we will be here to support her and the family in anyway we can."

