Menu
Login
Entertainment

MAFS twins sizzle in men’s magazine

by Soraiya Fuda

MARRIED At First Sight's last season's twins Michelle and Sharon Marsh have thrown themselves back into the limelight posing for raunchy photos in a men's magazine.

The stunning blondes, 32, have suggested in this issue's of Maxim Australia that they dodged a bullet by not appearing in the most explosive series yet.

"It's certainly very emotional and dramatised," Sharon told the publication.

"I'm just happy to have not been on the same show as D & D - I won't even say their names. D equals disappointing."

MORE: Steve Jacobs and ex Rosie's AVO drama

MORE: Sydney celebrity hot spots revealed

Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle Marsh. Picture: MAXIM
Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle Marsh. Picture: MAXIM

Michelle added: "(My experience was) a trainwreck - no."

"You are put in an unfamiliar environment with unfamiliar people so it was a real challenge - one that I'm happy to be part of.

"It was hard watching back on behalf of all the participants because the show is edited in a way where things are very much taken out of context.

"The portrayals aren't necessarily fair or correct, but I'm OK with mine."

Last year, Michelle explained to News Corp that the sisters' war of words over Sharon's partner Nick Furfy was simply a misunderstanding, rather than Sharon's belief anything inappropriate had happened between her sister and Furphy.

Michelle and Sharon Marsh
Michelle and Sharon Marsh

"Sharon's a bit computer and technology illiterate. I don't think she knew what Snapchat was. I think she thought it was like Tinder or something," Michelle said at the time.

The social media app Snapchat is often used by groups of friends to share 'live' video stories, but is also notorious as a platform for sexting given videos disappear soon after they are viewed.

Michelle's groom on her season was Jesse Konstantinoff. The twins have since split with their love matches on the show.

GALLERY

The cover of the April 2018 issue of Maxim Australia featuring Sharon and Michelle Marsh
The cover of the April 2018 issue of Maxim Australia featuring Sharon and Michelle Marsh

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks mafs twins

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners