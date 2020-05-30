Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The singer joined other celebrities on speaking out against George Floyd's death – but her bizarre response has sparked both outrage and ridicule.
The singer joined other celebrities on speaking out against George Floyd's death – but her bizarre response has sparked both outrage and ridicule.
News

Madonna slammed over bizarre video

by Hannah Paine
30th May 2020 11:40 AM

Madonna has been slammed online after posting a "tone deaf" tribute to slain US man George Floyd.

The singer has joined other celebrities in speaking out against the killing, which has sparked outrage across the world.

The Minneapolis security guard was pronounced dead after being restrained by two police officers, one of whom was filmed kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has now been arrested and charged with murder over Mr Floyd's death.

In response to Mr Floyd's death Madonna tweeted a video of her adopted son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us.

In the caption she wrote that her son "Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America".

But Madonna's post didn't go down well on Twitter, with people criticising her for sharing an insensitive response.

#OscarsSoWhite campaign creator April Reign was scathing, tweeting that "nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today" and that "unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month".

Others were simply in disbelief at Madonna's tweet:

 

Since her earlier tweet was criticised Madonna has since shared a video of protesters.

The singer has been no stranger to controversy during her decades-long career.

In a video posted to social media in March, Madonna claimed coronavirus was "the great equaliser" while posing in a milky bath filled with rose petals.

Madonna previously said coronavirus was “the great equaliser”.
Madonna previously said coronavirus was “the great equaliser”.

"That's the thing about Covid-19," she said.

"It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell."

The singer later revealed she had recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for antibodies.

At the time she was ill Madonna had no idea she had virus, which had forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March.

"At the time we all thought we had a bad flu," Madonna wrote on Instagram. "Thank God we are all healthy and well now."

Originally published as Madonna slammed over bizarre video

george floyd death madonna

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Hundreds of thousands of Australians, some of whom were hounded for years over debts that were wrongly issued, will get a huge cash refund.

        Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        premium_icon Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        Council News “THE fish kill … was significant and extremely distressing for everyone.”

        Process that led to fish kill ‘flawed to its core’

        premium_icon Process that led to fish kill ‘flawed to its core’

        Environment 12.4 TONNES of dead fish were removed from the estuary’s banks after the...

        'We aren’t prepared for a life without him'

        premium_icon 'We aren’t prepared for a life without him'

        Sport EMERGENCY services formed a guard of honour ahead of the funeral for Brian Aubusson...